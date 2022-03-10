Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $345,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 680,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILAK stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

