Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Director Lincoln E. Benet Sells 10,000 Shares

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WMG opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 200,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 266.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 256,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $230,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.