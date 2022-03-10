Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.