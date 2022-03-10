Lp Bleichroeder Purchases 26,399 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $403,376.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Identiv alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20.

INVE opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $364.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,640.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 189,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 164,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Identiv by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 170,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.