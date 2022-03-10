Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $475.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.70. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

