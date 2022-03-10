Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,672,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,537,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

