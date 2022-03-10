Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $132.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.62.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

