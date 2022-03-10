Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

ITRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

ITRG opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

