Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of TTEK opened at $159.44 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

