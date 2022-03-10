Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,950 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,900 ($64.20) to GBX 4,950 ($64.86) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,626.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $261.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.67. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $232.14 and a 52-week high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

