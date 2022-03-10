CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $169.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average is $225.43. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,681,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.