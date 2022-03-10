$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) to post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Waste Management posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM opened at $149.98 on Monday. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $118.47 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.49%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

