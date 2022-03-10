Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$113.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.32.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $76.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

