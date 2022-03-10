Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Macy’s reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,153,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

