Morgan Stanley Cuts STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $35.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STOR. Mizuho lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.11.

STOR opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 154.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

