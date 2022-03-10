Robert W. Baird Raises Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $28.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPOF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.06.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

