Karah Herdman Parschauer Sells 5,140 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.52.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

