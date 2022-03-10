James M. Kilts Purchases 43,791 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts acquired 43,791 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $249,170.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.50. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. Analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

