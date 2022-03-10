Insider Selling: Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Insider Sells C$312,887.96 in Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) insider Anthony Alvaro sold 38,533 shares of Standard Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total value of C$312,887.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,467 shares in the company, valued at C$9,431,112.04.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on Standard Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
Standard Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.