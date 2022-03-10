Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Head to Head Review

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA – Get Rating) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Biofrontera alerts:

This table compares Biofrontera and Homology Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera -59.44% -93.31% -24.02% Homology Medicines -269.33% -44.87% -37.23%

Biofrontera has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Biofrontera and Homology Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera 0 0 0 0 N/A Homology Medicines 0 3 3 0 2.50

Homology Medicines has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 390.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Biofrontera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biofrontera and Homology Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera $36.19 million 0.00 -$14.88 million ($0.73) N/A Homology Medicines $2.70 million 72.60 -$128.69 million ($1.72) -1.99

Biofrontera has higher revenue and earnings than Homology Medicines. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biofrontera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biofrontera beats Homology Medicines on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biofrontera (Get Rating)

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.