Head to Head Comparison: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) versus Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valeo and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeo 1 3 6 0 2.50 XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valeo currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.79%. XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.82%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Valeo.

Profitability

This table compares Valeo and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeo N/A N/A N/A XL Fleet 184.55% -13.89% -12.53%

Volatility and Risk

Valeo has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valeo and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeo $20.42 billion 0.21 $207.06 million N/A N/A XL Fleet $15.60 million 20.91 -$60.61 million $0.18 13.00

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valeo beats XL Fleet on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems segment manufactures systems, modules, and components for climate control and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems segment develops interior controls, driving assistance, interior electronics, and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems segment manufactures lighting and wiper systems. The company was founded on February 10, 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

XL Fleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

