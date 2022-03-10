Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 45.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 294.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,964 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 9.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

