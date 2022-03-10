LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 93.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.