LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,478 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 97,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

