Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

