Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,726 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Splunk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Splunk by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,096 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Splunk by 94,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,005 shares of company stock valued at $239,773. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $127.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

