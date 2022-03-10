Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,133 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 1,046,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 539,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,528,000 after buying an additional 197,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,464.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 159,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INO opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $721.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

INO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP.

