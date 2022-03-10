Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $21,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sotera Health by 72.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 452,501 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $10,720,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHC opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

