Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.36% of Colony Bankcorp as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at $2,071,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Frederick Dwozan purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CBAN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
