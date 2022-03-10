Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMOT. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 75,522 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 179,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

AMOT stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $515.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.58. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

