Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $870,000 in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of NeoGames as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter worth $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS opened at $15.60 on Thursday. NeoGames S.A. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.14 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NeoGames Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.