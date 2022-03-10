Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 15,981 Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mimecast by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mimecast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

