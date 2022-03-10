Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $91.84 on Monday. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,056,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.