Insider Buying: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CFO Buys $491,625.00 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after buying an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,697 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,252,000 after purchasing an additional 986,863 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

