Barclays Trims Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Target Price to GBX 1,060

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,110 ($14.54) to GBX 1,060 ($13.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECM. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 1,230 ($16.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,334.25 ($17.48).

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 973 ($12.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,074.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,115.67. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

