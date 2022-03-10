Zacks: Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post $0.64 EPS

Brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.60. Avaya reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AVYA. Barclays reduced their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Avaya stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. Avaya has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,170,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,768,000 after acquiring an additional 111,382 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after buying an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,518,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,465,000 after buying an additional 427,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.