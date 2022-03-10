ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ABB by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ABB by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ABB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

ABB opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.