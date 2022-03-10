Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $85,000 in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

