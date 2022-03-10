Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to C$56.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a na rating on the stock. Imperial Oil traded as high as C$60.51 and last traded at C$59.32, with a volume of 172773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.92.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 target price (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

