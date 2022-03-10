4,011 Shares in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JANX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $18.18 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

