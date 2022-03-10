5,390 Shares in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $9,070,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

EverCommerce stock opened at 13.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of 16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 10.38 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41.

EverCommerce Profile (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.