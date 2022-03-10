13,385 Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.47. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

In other Acacia Research news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $29,592.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

