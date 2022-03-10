MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) vs. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Financial Review

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MariMed has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MariMed and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fiserv 0 6 15 0 2.71

MariMed presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 208.31%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $128.90, indicating a potential upside of 33.89%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Fiserv.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 16.12% 87.05% 18.61% Fiserv 8.22% 11.60% 4.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $50.90 million 4.81 $2.14 million N/A N/A Fiserv $16.23 billion 3.92 $1.33 billion $1.99 48.38

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than MariMed.

Summary

MariMed beats Fiserv on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

