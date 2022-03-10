Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 56,995 Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 8,007,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,755,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

URG stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $401.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.32. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Ur-Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.