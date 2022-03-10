Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $94,000 in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.42. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

