Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $99,000 Investment in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,470,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,873,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FXLV. Cowen dropped their price target on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE FXLV opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

