338,406 Shares in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Zynex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zynex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Zynex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zynex by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 13.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

