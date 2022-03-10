New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 909,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 67.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 136.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

