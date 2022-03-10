Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $381,254,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Nutrien by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $101.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

