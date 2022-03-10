Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,191 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNAC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.